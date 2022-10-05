Liquidifty (LQT) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Liquidifty (LQT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Liquidifty has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. Liquidifty has a total market capitalization of $647,821.82 and $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidifty coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Liquidifty
Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.
