LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) versus BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Head to Head Contrast

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.89 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.22 BAB $3.07 million 1.63 $650,000.00 $0.05 13.80

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveXLive Media and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65%

Summary

BAB beats LiveXLive Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

