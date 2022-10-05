Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $406.11 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.