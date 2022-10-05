Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day moving average of $429.06. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

