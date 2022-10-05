Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

LOW opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

