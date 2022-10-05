Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

LOW stock opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

