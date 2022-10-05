LPL Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,074% compared to the average daily volume of 285 call options.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.76. 7,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,484. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $240.03. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.