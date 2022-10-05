LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. 60,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,157. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

