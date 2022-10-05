LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,578 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,443. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.