LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,886 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
