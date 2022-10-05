LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,626 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 154,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

