LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

