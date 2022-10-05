LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

HBAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 908,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

