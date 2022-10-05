LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 486,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

