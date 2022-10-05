LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $218.96. 5,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,607. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

