LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 107,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.