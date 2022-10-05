LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,812 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
