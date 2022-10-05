Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.15. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

