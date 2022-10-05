LynKey (LYNK) Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

LynKey (LYNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. LynKey has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $12,320.00 worth of LynKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LynKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LynKey has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,323.50 or 1.00018742 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LynKey Token Profile

LynKey is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2021. LynKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,500,000 tokens. The official website for LynKey is lynkey.com. LynKey’s official Twitter account is @lynkey_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LynKey

According to CryptoCompare, “LynKey (LYNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LynKey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LynKey is 0.05838308 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lynkey.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LynKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LynKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LynKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

