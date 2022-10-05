Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$62.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.18.

Shares of MG traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.11. 362,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,334. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$64.49 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.4799997 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

