Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Magnum Goldcorp

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.