MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance
Shares of MEGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.