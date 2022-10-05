MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEGI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 203,043 shares during the period.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Further Reading

