MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEGI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 203,043 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

