MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 123,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.