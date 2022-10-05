MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 123,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $21.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
