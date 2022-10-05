MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.7 %

MMYT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 179,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

