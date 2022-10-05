Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,346,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,339,230. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

