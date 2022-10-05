Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,171.06 on Wednesday. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 665.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,306.07.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.