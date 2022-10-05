Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $298.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average is $394.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

