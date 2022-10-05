Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $141.32. 13,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.