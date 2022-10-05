Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,963. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78.

