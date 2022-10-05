Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

