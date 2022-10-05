Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

