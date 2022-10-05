Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 161,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.