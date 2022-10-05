Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 116.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $66,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ED traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,217. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

