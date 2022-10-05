Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $830,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 0.5 %

Masimo stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.