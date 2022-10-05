Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 466 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

