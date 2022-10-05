Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $53,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.59. 18,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.