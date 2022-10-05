Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 537 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,904. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.