Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68. Approximately 24,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,382,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

