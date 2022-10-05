Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 6,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Further Reading

