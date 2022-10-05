Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.