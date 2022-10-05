Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJJ stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. 5,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,192. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

