Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

