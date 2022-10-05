McDonald Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

