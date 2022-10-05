McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald's news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

