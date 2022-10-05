Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 13.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kroger by 676.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 814,965 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 61.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 17.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 20,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

