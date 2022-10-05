Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $267,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $934,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $9,801,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 37,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

