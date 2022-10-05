Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

