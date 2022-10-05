Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 8,447 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. 17,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

