Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,170,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.53. 5,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.