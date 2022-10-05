Medifakt (FAKT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,096.00

Medifakt (FAKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Medifakt has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Medifakt token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medifakt has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $49,096.00 worth of Medifakt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

Medifakt Token Profile

Medifakt was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Medifakt’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens. The official website for Medifakt is medifakt.com. Medifakt’s official Twitter account is @medifakt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Medifakt

According to CryptoCompare, “Medifakt (FAKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Medifakt has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medifakt is 0.02063672 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $45,328.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medifakt.com/.”

